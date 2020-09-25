Market cap of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK] reaches 17.70M – now what?

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PECK] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.39 during the day while it closed the day at $3.41.

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -3.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PECK stock has declined by -17.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 76.05% and gained 37.50% year-on date.

The market cap for PECK stock reached $17.70 million, with 5.30 million shares outstanding and 2.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 82.47K shares, PECK reached a trading volume of 3236191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Peck Company Holdings Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

PECK stock trade performance evaluation

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.40. With this latest performance, PECK shares gained by 2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.90 for The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.76, while it was recorded at 3.38 for the last single week of trading, and 3.53 for the last 200 days.

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.26 and a Gross Margin at +12.58. The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.52.

Return on Total Capital for PECK is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.85. Additionally, PECK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK] managed to generate an average of -$8,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.37.The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 8.30% of PECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PECK stocks are: CLARAPHI ADVISORY NETWORK, LLC with ownership of 40,800, which is approximately 353.333% of the company’s market cap and around 72.87% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 12,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41000.0 in PECK stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $10000.0 in PECK stock with ownership of nearly 569.752% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PECK] by around 49,249 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 22,024 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 12,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PECK stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,925 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 22,024 shares during the same period.