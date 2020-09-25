Friday, September 25, 2020
Market cap of HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] reaches 56.93M – now what?

By Brandon Evans

HighPoint Resources Corporation [NYSE: HPR] closed the trading session at $0.24 on 09/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2421, while the highest price level was $0.2606.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -85.67 percent and weekly performance of -19.73 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, HPR reached to a volume of 2162719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR]:

SunTrust have made an estimate for HighPoint Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Imperial Capital dropped their target price from $3 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2020, representing the official price target for HighPoint Resources Corporation stock. On August 26, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for HPR shares from 4 to 2.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HighPoint Resources Corporation is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPR in the course of the last twelve months was 0.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

HPR stock trade performance evaluation

HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.73. With this latest performance, HPR shares dropped by -30.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.78 for HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3374, while it was recorded at 0.2598 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5865 for the last 200 days.

HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.81 and a Gross Margin at +13.08. HighPoint Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.79.

Return on Total Capital for HPR is now -0.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.39. Additionally, HPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] managed to generate an average of -$869,871 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.HighPoint Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HighPoint Resources Corporation posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HighPoint Resources Corporation go to 31.00%.

HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35 million, or 68.10% of HPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPR stocks are: G.F.W. ENERGY XI, L.P. with ownership of 100,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 7,718,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 million in HPR stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $1.45 million in HPR stock with ownership of nearly -31.742% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HighPoint Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in HighPoint Resources Corporation [NYSE:HPR] by around 12,716,571 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 58,399,914 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 74,851,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,968,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,471,529 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 21,177,147 shares during the same period.

