Market cap of Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] reaches 33.56M – now what?

Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ: AEHR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.69% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.30%.

Over the last 12 months, AEHR stock rose by 5.15%.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.56 million, with 23.06 million shares outstanding and 20.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 110.16K shares, AEHR stock reached a trading volume of 1225847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aehr Test Systems is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

AEHR Stock Performance Analysis:

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.30. With this latest performance, AEHR shares dropped by -23.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.57 for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8744, while it was recorded at 1.4780 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8523 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aehr Test Systems Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.42 and a Gross Margin at +37.55. Aehr Test Systems’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.57.

Return on Total Capital for AEHR is now -15.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.00. Additionally, AEHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] managed to generate an average of -$39,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Aehr Test Systems’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

AEHR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aehr Test Systems posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aehr Test Systems go to 20.00%.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 26.30% of AEHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEHR stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 1,898,534, which is approximately 0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 1,293,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.85 million in AEHR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.17 million in AEHR stock with ownership of nearly 4.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aehr Test Systems stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ:AEHR] by around 229,807 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 150,261 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 5,690,524 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,070,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEHR stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,610 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 109,321 shares during the same period.