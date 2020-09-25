Market Analysts see eMagin Corporation [EMAN] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

eMagin Corporation [AMEX: EMAN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.96% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.82%.

Over the last 12 months, EMAN stock rose by 229.14%. The one-year eMagin Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.5. The average equity rating for EMAN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $86.10 million, with 67.38 million shares outstanding and 58.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, EMAN stock reached a trading volume of 2107017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on eMagin Corporation [EMAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMAN shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for eMagin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2014, representing the official price target for eMagin Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eMagin Corporation is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

EMAN Stock Performance Analysis:

eMagin Corporation [EMAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.82. With this latest performance, EMAN shares dropped by -14.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 464.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 229.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.78 for eMagin Corporation [EMAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2672, while it was recorded at 1.2140 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6716 for the last 200 days.

Insight into eMagin Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eMagin Corporation [EMAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.84 and a Gross Margin at +25.17. eMagin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.08.

Return on Total Capital for EMAN is now -26.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eMagin Corporation [EMAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.25. Additionally, EMAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eMagin Corporation [EMAN] managed to generate an average of -$44,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.eMagin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

EMAN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eMagin Corporation posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eMagin Corporation go to 20.00%.

eMagin Corporation [EMAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 22.90% of EMAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMAN stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 2,952,241, which is approximately -13.427% of the company’s market cap and around 7.97% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,361,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 million in EMAN stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.34 million in EMAN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eMagin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in eMagin Corporation [AMEX:EMAN] by around 418,231 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 701,277 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 4,006,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,126,441 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMAN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 346,303 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 32,860 shares during the same period.