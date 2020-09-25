Friday, September 25, 2020
LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [LOGC] stock Initiated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $26

By Brandon Evans

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: LOGC] gained 29.51% or 1.59 points to close at $7.00 with a heavy trading volume of 1179926 shares.

It opened the trading session at $7.50, the shares rose to $8.20 and dropped to $6.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LOGC points out that the company has recorded 19.66% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -129.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 64.29K shares, LOGC reached to a volume of 1179926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [LOGC]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 83.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.79.

Trading performance analysis for LOGC stock

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [LOGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.32. With this latest performance, LOGC shares dropped by -1.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.52 for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [LOGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.50, while it was recorded at 6.24 for the last single week of trading, and 7.32 for the last 200 days.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [LOGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for LOGC is now -61.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [LOGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.39. Additionally, LOGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [LOGC] managed to generate an average of -$978,732 per employee.LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [LOGC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOGC.

An analysis of insider ownership at LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [LOGC]

There are presently around $81 million, or 64.00% of LOGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOGC stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 6,466,783, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 21.14% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 800,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.6 million in LOGC stocks shares; and SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $5.51 million in LOGC stock with ownership of nearly -1.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:LOGC] by around 542,147 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 194,706 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 10,783,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,520,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOGC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,577 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 6,198 shares during the same period.

Previous articlePennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] is -89.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleH.C. Wainwright lifts Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

