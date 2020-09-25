Friday, September 25, 2020
type here...
Market

Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF] moved down -11.94: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Finance

H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
CEL-SCI Corporation jumped around 1.61 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.34 at the close of the session, up 12.65%. The company...
Read more
Finance

Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] Revenue clocked in at $371.50 million, down -80.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Destination XL Group Inc. gained 4.31% or 0.01 points to close at $0.25 with a heavy trading volume of 1445013 shares. It opened...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] reaches 237.47M – now what?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Ideanomics Inc. loss -3.78% or -0.04 points to close at $0.97 with a heavy trading volume of 7373742 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Market

For Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL], Telsey Advisory Group sees a drop to $85. What next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Ralph Lauren Corporation traded at a high on 09/22/20, posting a 5.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $75.04. The...
Read more

Graf Industrial Corp. [NYSE: GRAF] slipped around -2.51 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $18.51 at the close of the session, down -11.94%.

Graf Industrial Corp. stock is now 81.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GRAF Stock saw the intraday high of $20.4035 and lowest of $17.3011 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.50, which means current price is +87.54% above from all time high which was touched on 09/10/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, GRAF reached a trading volume of 2814759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graf Industrial Corp. is set at 2.73 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has GRAF stock performed recently?

Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.40. With this latest performance, GRAF shares gained by 1.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.18 for Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.71, while it was recorded at 22.59 for the last single week of trading, and 13.16 for the last 200 days.

Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GRAF is now -0.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF] managed to generate an average of -$6,961,465 per employee.Graf Industrial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF]

There are presently around $221 million, or 96.21% of GRAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAF stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 3,928,170, which is approximately 1.137% of the company’s market cap and around 5.86% of the total institutional ownership; MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, holding 2,525,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.74 million in GRAF stocks shares; and OXFORD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $33.5 million in GRAF stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in Graf Industrial Corp. [NYSE:GRAF] by around 1,693,114 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 13,057,079 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 2,831,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,919,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAF stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,612,858 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 10,722,862 shares during the same period.

Previous articleCo-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] Stock trading around $13.78 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleOasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] Is Currently 4.05 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

More articles

Market

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] is -38.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Orbital Energy Group Inc. traded at a high on 09/24/20, posting a 31.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.68....
Read more
Market

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. [DPHC] moved down -10.66: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. slipped around -2.6 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $21.80 at the close of the session, down -10.66%. DiamondPeak...
Read more
Market

Deutsche Bank lifts McKesson Corporation [MCK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
McKesson Corporation loss -1.68% on the last trading session, reaching $147.09 price per share at the time. McKesson Corporation represents 162.12 million in...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

MicroVision Inc. [MVIS] stock Initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann analyst, price target now $4.50

Caleb Clifford - 0
MicroVision Inc. plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.9594 during the day while it...
Read more
Market

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] is -38.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Orbital Energy Group Inc. traded at a high on 09/24/20, posting a 31.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.68....
Read more
Industry

Market Analysts see Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. price plunged by -6.58 percent to reach at -$0.1. A sum of 1742923 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Finance

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] Revenue clocked in at $0.30 million, down -67.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Camber Energy Inc. gained 34.41% or 0.16 points to close at $0.63 with a heavy trading volume of 33989302 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Companies

Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] Is Currently 4.05 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Oasis Petroleum Inc. closed the trading session at $0.38 on 09/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.36,...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

MicroVision Inc. [MVIS] stock Initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann analyst, price target now $4.50

Caleb Clifford - 0
MicroVision Inc. plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.9594 during the day while it...
Read more
Market

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] is -38.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Orbital Energy Group Inc. traded at a high on 09/24/20, posting a 31.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.68....
Read more

Popular Category