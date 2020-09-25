Friday, September 25, 2020
For Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF], Deutsche Bank sees a rise to $63. What next?

By Edison Baldwin

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: CINF] loss -1.23% or -0.93 points to close at $74.95 with a heavy trading volume of 1803261 shares.

It opened the trading session at $76.01, the shares rose to $77.3338 and dropped to $74.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CINF points out that the company has recorded 0.97% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -62.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 974.63K shares, CINF reached to a volume of 1803261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CINF shares is $82.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CINF stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Cincinnati Financial Corporation stock. On April 29, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CINF shares from 94 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cincinnati Financial Corporation is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CINF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for CINF in the course of the last twelve months was 12.47.

Trading performance analysis for CINF stock

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, CINF shares dropped by -5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CINF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.16 for Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.09, while it was recorded at 76.34 for the last single week of trading, and 82.91 for the last 200 days.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.87. Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.20.

Return on Total Capital for CINF is now 25.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.96. Additionally, CINF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] managed to generate an average of $387,918 per employee.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cincinnati Financial Corporation posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CINF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cincinnati Financial Corporation go to -4.63%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF]

There are presently around $7,931 million, or 66.70% of CINF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CINF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,795,251, which is approximately -8.378% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,481,177 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in CINF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $643.56 million in CINF stock with ownership of nearly 1.443% of the company’s market capitalization.

243 institutional holders increased their position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:CINF] by around 14,456,724 shares. Additionally, 320 investors decreased positions by around 11,446,831 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 79,912,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,815,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CINF stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,123,018 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 1,743,322 shares during the same period.

Popular Category