Dolby Laboratories Inc. [DLB] Stock trading around $64.90 per share: What’s Next?

Dolby Laboratories Inc. [NYSE: DLB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.50% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.86%.

Over the last 12 months, DLB stock rose by 4.16%. The one-year Dolby Laboratories Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.89. The average equity rating for DLB stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.63 billion, with 100.59 million shares outstanding and 63.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 382.50K shares, DLB stock reached a trading volume of 1006455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dolby Laboratories Inc. [DLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLB shares is $76.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Dolby Laboratories Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $68 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Dolby Laboratories Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $57 to $60, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on DLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dolby Laboratories Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLB in the course of the last twelve months was 32.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.70.

DLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Dolby Laboratories Inc. [DLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.86. With this latest performance, DLB shares dropped by -7.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.64 for Dolby Laboratories Inc. [DLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.27, while it was recorded at 65.46 for the last single week of trading, and 64.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dolby Laboratories Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dolby Laboratories Inc. [DLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.65 and a Gross Margin at +87.04. Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.55.

Return on Total Capital for DLB is now 13.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dolby Laboratories Inc. [DLB] managed to generate an average of $116,348 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

DLB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dolby Laboratories Inc. posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dolby Laboratories Inc. go to 16.00%.

Dolby Laboratories Inc. [DLB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,911 million, or 94.40% of DLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,895,499, which is approximately -0.994% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 4,437,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $288.0 million in DLB stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $258.48 million in DLB stock with ownership of nearly -4.817% of the company’s market capitalization.

142 institutional holders increased their position in Dolby Laboratories Inc. [NYSE:DLB] by around 6,253,364 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 5,733,733 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 48,275,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,262,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLB stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,202,519 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 782,131 shares during the same period.