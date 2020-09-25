DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. [DPHC] moved down -10.66: Why It’s Important

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: DPHC] slipped around -2.6 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $21.80 at the close of the session, down -10.66%.

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. stock is now 119.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DPHC Stock saw the intraday high of $24.72 and lowest of $18.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.80, which means current price is +129.47% above from all time high which was touched on 09/22/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, DPHC reached a trading volume of 7911352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. [DPHC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. is set at 3.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has DPHC stock performed recently?

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. [DPHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.81. With this latest performance, DPHC shares gained by 50.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.66% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.72 for DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. [DPHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.32, while it was recorded at 26.96 for the last single week of trading.

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. [DPHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for DPHC is now -0.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. [DPHC] managed to generate an average of $1,508,101 per employee.DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. [DPHC]

There are presently around $430 million, or 70.00% of DPHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPHC stocks are: UBS OCONNOR LLC with ownership of 2,042,500, which is approximately -5% of the company’s market cap and around 3.57% of the total institutional ownership; DEUTSCHE BANK AG, holding 2,040,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.47 million in DPHC stocks shares; and GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $33.19 million in DPHC stock with ownership of nearly 284.41% of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:DPHC] by around 4,824,101 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 4,041,475 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 10,838,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,703,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPHC stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,060,790 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 2,385,170 shares during the same period.