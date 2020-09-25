Deutsche Bank lifts McKesson Corporation [MCK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

McKesson Corporation [NYSE: MCK] loss -1.68% on the last trading session, reaching $147.09 price per share at the time.

McKesson Corporation represents 162.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.76 billion with the latest information. MCK stock price has been found in the range of $146.83 to $151.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, MCK reached a trading volume of 1002518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about McKesson Corporation [MCK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCK shares is $185.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for McKesson Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for McKesson Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $151 to $160, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MCK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McKesson Corporation is set at 3.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCK in the course of the last twelve months was 8.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for MCK stock

McKesson Corporation [MCK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.71. With this latest performance, MCK shares dropped by -1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.70 for McKesson Corporation [MCK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.09, while it was recorded at 149.71 for the last single week of trading, and 146.95 for the last 200 days.

McKesson Corporation [MCK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McKesson Corporation [MCK] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.30 and a Gross Margin at +4.93. McKesson Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.39.

Return on Total Capital for MCK is now 18.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, McKesson Corporation [MCK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.62. Additionally, MCK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McKesson Corporation [MCK] managed to generate an average of $11,325 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.82.McKesson Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

McKesson Corporation [MCK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, McKesson Corporation posted 3.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.6/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McKesson Corporation go to 8.08%.

An analysis of insider ownership at McKesson Corporation [MCK]

There are presently around $21,368 million, or 90.00% of MCK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,442,703, which is approximately 14.931% of the company’s market cap and around 0.33% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,044,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.07 billion in MCK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.12 billion in MCK stock with ownership of nearly -0.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

359 institutional holders increased their position in McKesson Corporation [NYSE:MCK] by around 15,915,822 shares. Additionally, 461 investors decreased positions by around 15,857,569 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 113,497,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,271,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCK stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,993,139 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 1,328,179 shares during the same period.