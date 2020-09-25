Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] Revenue clocked in at $371.50 million, down -80.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Destination XL Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DXLG] gained 4.31% or 0.01 points to close at $0.25 with a heavy trading volume of 1445013 shares.

It opened the trading session at $0.2411, the shares rose to $0.254 and dropped to $0.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DXLG points out that the company has recorded -37.12% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, DXLG reached to a volume of 1445013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG]:

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Destination XL Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wunderlich raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2016, representing the official price target for Destination XL Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $9, while Lake Street kept a Buy rating on DXLG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Destination XL Group Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for DXLG stock

Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.21. With this latest performance, DXLG shares dropped by -10.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.88 for Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3307, while it was recorded at 0.2614 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6162 for the last 200 days.

Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.22 and a Gross Margin at +37.90. Destination XL Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.64.

Return on Total Capital for DXLG is now -0.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 474.71. Additionally, DXLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 336.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] managed to generate an average of -$3,313 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 89.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.54.Destination XL Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Destination XL Group Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXLG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Destination XL Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG]

There are presently around $6 million, or 51.90% of DXLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXLG stocks are: RED MOUNTAIN CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 8,426,577, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, holding 3,548,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.89 million in DXLG stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $0.47 million in DXLG stock with ownership of nearly -1.223% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Destination XL Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Destination XL Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DXLG] by around 1,765,406 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 8,825,283 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 11,578,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,168,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXLG stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 225,140 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,932,597 shares during the same period.