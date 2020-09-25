Crexendo Inc. [CXDO] Revenue clocked in at $15.30 million, up 29.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Crexendo Inc. [NASDAQ: CXDO] slipped around -0.69 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.50 at the close of the session, down -11.15%.

Crexendo Inc. stock is now 29.41% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CXDO Stock saw the intraday high of $5.52 and lowest of $5.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.78, which means current price is +83.33% above from all time high which was touched on 08/10/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 30.60K shares, CXDO reached a trading volume of 1876357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crexendo Inc. [CXDO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CXDO shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CXDO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crexendo Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CXDO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CXDO in the course of the last twelve months was 87.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has CXDO stock performed recently?

Crexendo Inc. [CXDO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.38. With this latest performance, CXDO shares dropped by -44.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXDO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.82 for Crexendo Inc. [CXDO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.49, while it was recorded at 6.64 for the last single week of trading, and 5.87 for the last 200 days.

Crexendo Inc. [CXDO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crexendo Inc. [CXDO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.86 and a Gross Margin at +69.21. Crexendo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.89.

Return on Total Capital for CXDO is now 33.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crexendo Inc. [CXDO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.81. Additionally, CXDO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crexendo Inc. [CXDO] managed to generate an average of $20,339 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.34.Crexendo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Crexendo Inc. [CXDO]

Positions in Crexendo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 0 institutional holders increased their position in Crexendo Inc. [NASDAQ:CXDO] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 25,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CXDO stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.