CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] moved up 30.82: Why It’s Important

CPS Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: CPSH] traded at a high on 09/24/20, posting a 30.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.91.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1850619 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CPS Technologies Corporation stands at 18.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.31%.

The market cap for CPSH stock reached $25.19 million, with 13.21 million shares outstanding and 8.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 590.45K shares, CPSH reached a trading volume of 1850619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for CPS Technologies Corporation is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has CPSH stock performed recently?

CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.13. With this latest performance, CPSH shares gained by 17.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.37 for CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9438, while it was recorded at 1.5860 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4826 for the last 200 days.

CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.78 and a Gross Margin at +11.83. CPS Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.97.

Return on Total Capital for CPSH is now -9.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.65. Additionally, CPSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] managed to generate an average of -$4,199 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.45.CPS Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.50% of CPSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,064, which is approximately 1.753% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 115,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in CPSH stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $79000.0 in CPSH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in CPS Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:CPSH] by around 159,506 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 12,538 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 113,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 285,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPSH stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 156,506 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 12,228 shares during the same period.