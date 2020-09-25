Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] Stock trading around $1.54 per share: What’s Next?

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRBP] price surged by 2.33 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on September 8, 2020 that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Results from RESOLVE-1 Phase 3 Study of Lenabasum for Treatment of Systemic Sclerosis.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company pioneering transformative medicines that target the endocannabinoid system, today announced topline results from the 52-week Phase 3 RESOLVE-1 study of lenabasum in patients with diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (SSc). SSc is a rare and life-threatening multi-system autoimmune disease for which there are currently no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved treatments for overall disease.

Topline data showed no significant differences in the primary and secondary endpoints when comparing lenabasum to placebo, both added to background drug therapy.

A sum of 4956100 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.82M shares. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $1.59 and dropped to a low of $1.39 until finishing in the latest session at $1.54.

The average equity rating for CRBP stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $2.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on CRBP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

CRBP Stock Performance Analysis:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.43. With this latest performance, CRBP shares dropped by -81.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.51 for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.0455, while it was recorded at 1.6610 for the last single week of trading, and 6.1587 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] shares currently have an operating margin of -226.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -197.69.

Return on Total Capital for CRBP is now -375.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -342.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -424.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -148.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.40. Additionally, CRBP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] managed to generate an average of -$506,764 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

CRBP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRBP.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $70 million, or 57.90% of CRBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRBP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,273,466, which is approximately 8.679% of the company’s market cap and around 4.93% of the total institutional ownership; KNOLL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 5,045,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.77 million in CRBP stocks shares; and CARMIGNAC GESTION, currently with $5.81 million in CRBP stock with ownership of nearly 415.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRBP] by around 12,475,494 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 2,250,364 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 30,913,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,639,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRBP stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,543,764 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 636,947 shares during the same period.