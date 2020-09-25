Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] Stock trading around $0.59 per share: What’s Next?

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ: CDEV] traded at a low on 09/24/20, posting a -0.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.59.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3904125 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Centennial Resource Development Inc. stands at 13.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.82%.

The market cap for CDEV stock reached $155.00 million, with 277.13 million shares outstanding and 175.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.87M shares, CDEV reached a trading volume of 3904125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDEV shares is $1.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDEV stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Centennial Resource Development Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centennial Resource Development Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDEV in the course of the last twelve months was 0.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has CDEV stock performed recently?

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.20. With this latest performance, CDEV shares dropped by -24.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.17 for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7664, while it was recorded at 0.6469 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6177 for the last 200 days.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.50 and a Gross Margin at +21.89. Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.71.

Return on Total Capital for CDEV is now 3.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.84. Additionally, CDEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] managed to generate an average of $82,697 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Centennial Resource Development Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDEV.

Insider trade positions for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]

There are presently around $114 million, or 70.30% of CDEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDEV stocks are: RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 83,459,210, which is approximately 18.776% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,819,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.82 million in CDEV stocks shares; and PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $4.6 million in CDEV stock with ownership of nearly -67.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centennial Resource Development Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ:CDEV] by around 39,906,960 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 107,769,310 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 43,685,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,361,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDEV stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,954,362 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 13,947,124 shares during the same period.