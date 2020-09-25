Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] Revenue clocked in at $0.30 million, down -67.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] gained 34.41% or 0.16 points to close at $0.63 with a heavy trading volume of 33989302 shares.

It opened the trading session at $0.48, the shares rose to $0.78 and dropped to $0.47, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CEI points out that the company has recorded -36.68% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -36.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, CEI reached to a volume of 33989302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for CEI stock

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.06. With this latest performance, CEI shares gained by 5.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.64 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7048, while it was recorded at 0.5115 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3139 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1214.36 and a Gross Margin at -25.93. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -971.07.

Return on Total Capital for CEI is now -69.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.90% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 109,834, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.99% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 61,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39000.0 in CEI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $20000.0 in CEI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 205,280 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 873 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 205,280 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 867 shares during the same period.