BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] Is Currently -5.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

BIO-key International Inc. [NASDAQ: BKYI] loss -5.00% or -0.02 points to close at $0.43 with a heavy trading volume of 1741917 shares.

It opened the trading session at $0.4378, the shares rose to $0.45 and dropped to $0.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BKYI points out that the company has recorded -21.13% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.91M shares, BKYI reached to a volume of 1741917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIO-key International Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKYI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for BKYI stock

BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.87. With this latest performance, BKYI shares dropped by -34.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKYI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.64 for BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6477, while it was recorded at 0.4610 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7081 for the last 200 days.

BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] shares currently have an operating margin of -289.40 and a Gross Margin at -14.66. BIO-key International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -643.37.

Return on Total Capital for BKYI is now -119.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -340.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -356.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -205.63. Additionally, BKYI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 530.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 112.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] managed to generate an average of -$972,580 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.BIO-key International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BIO-key International Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -160.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKYI.

An analysis of insider ownership at BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of BKYI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKYI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 184,800, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 78,056 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33000.0 in BKYI stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $6000.0 in BKYI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BIO-key International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in BIO-key International Inc. [NASDAQ:BKYI] by around 207,432 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 54,525 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 24,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 286,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKYI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 207,431 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 54,525 shares during the same period.