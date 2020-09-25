Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] Revenue clocked in at $20.00 million, up 0.66% YTD: What’s Next?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ: ADMP] loss -4.73% on the last trading session, reaching $0.70 price per share at the time.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation represents 73.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $58.29 million with the latest information. ADMP stock price has been found in the range of $0.69 to $0.7396.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.38M shares, ADMP reached a trading volume of 2340548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMP shares is $1.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock. On July 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ADMP shares from 1.90 to 1.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for ADMP stock

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.76. With this latest performance, ADMP shares dropped by -4.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.68 for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9089, while it was recorded at 0.7424 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6417 for the last 200 days.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.80. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.53.

Return on Total Capital for ADMP is now -67.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.32. Additionally, ADMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] managed to generate an average of -$171,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADMP.

An analysis of insider ownership at Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]

There are presently around $4 million, or 6.90% of ADMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,899,551, which is approximately 0.706% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,333,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.94 million in ADMP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.47 million in ADMP stock with ownership of nearly 5.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ:ADMP] by around 453,721 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 6,918,723 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 2,256,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,116,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMP stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 211,587 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 6,752,572 shares during the same period.