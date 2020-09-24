why United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $148.65

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] loss -0.21% on the last trading session, reaching $161.55 price per share at the time.

United Parcel Service Inc. represents 866.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $139.56 billion with the latest information. UPS stock price has been found in the range of $161.34 to $165.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, UPS reached a trading volume of 3836946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $148.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2020, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock. On July 27, 2020, analysts increased their price target for UPS shares from 101 to 114.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 4.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 92.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for UPS stock

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, UPS shares gained by 0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.70 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.11, while it was recorded at 160.78 for the last single week of trading, and 115.45 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.66 and a Gross Margin at +21.77. United Parcel Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.01.

Return on Total Capital for UPS is now 27.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 141.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 862.17. Additionally, UPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 741.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] managed to generate an average of $8,970 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Parcel Service Inc. posted 2.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 5.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]

837 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 30,054,259 shares. Additionally, 727 investors decreased positions by around 19,628,413 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 441,664,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 491,346,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,541,363 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 2,298,886 shares during the same period.