Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR] Is Currently -0.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Varian Medical Systems Inc. [NYSE: VAR] plunged by -$0.69 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $172.80 during the day while it closed the day at $171.81.

Varian Medical Systems Inc. stock has also loss -0.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VAR stock has inclined by 48.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 63.86% and gained 20.98% year-on date.

The market cap for VAR stock reached $15.72 billion, with 90.80 million shares outstanding and 90.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, VAR reached a trading volume of 1961949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VAR shares is $177.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Varian Medical Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $150 to $177.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Varian Medical Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $177.50, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on VAR stock. On August 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VAR shares from 142 to 177.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Varian Medical Systems Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for VAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for VAR in the course of the last twelve months was 59.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

VAR stock trade performance evaluation

Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, VAR shares dropped by -0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.67 for Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.34, while it was recorded at 172.68 for the last single week of trading, and 134.76 for the last 200 days.

Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.49 and a Gross Margin at +43.32. Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.05.

Return on Total Capital for VAR is now 26.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.19. Additionally, VAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR] managed to generate an average of $29,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Varian Medical Systems Inc. posted 1.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.21/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Varian Medical Systems Inc. go to 9.90%.

Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,797 million, or 95.90% of VAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VAR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,120,441, which is approximately -2.274% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,059,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in VAR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $726.55 million in VAR stock with ownership of nearly 0.365% of the company’s market capitalization.

249 institutional holders increased their position in Varian Medical Systems Inc. [NYSE:VAR] by around 9,274,148 shares. Additionally, 295 investors decreased positions by around 6,808,939 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 70,043,204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,126,291 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VAR stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 964,859 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 546,582 shares during the same period.