Urban One Inc. [UONE] is 104.86% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ: UONE] price surged by 9.52 percent to reach at $0.36.

A sum of 1908297 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.41M shares. Urban One Inc. shares reached a high of $4.25 and dropped to a low of $3.6712 until finishing in the latest session at $4.14.

Guru’s Opinion on Urban One Inc. [UONE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban One Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for UONE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18.

UONE Stock Performance Analysis:

Urban One Inc. [UONE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.28. With this latest performance, UONE shares dropped by -0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 263.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UONE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.17 for Urban One Inc. [UONE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.34, while it was recorded at 3.88 for the last single week of trading, and 5.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Urban One Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban One Inc. [UONE] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.56 and a Gross Margin at +66.54. Urban One Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.21.

Return on Total Capital for UONE is now 9.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban One Inc. [UONE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 505.65. Additionally, UONE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 486.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban One Inc. [UONE] managed to generate an average of $642 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.

Urban One Inc. [UONE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 8.02% of UONE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UONE stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 104,900, which is approximately 11.953% of the company’s market cap and around 41.83% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18000.0 in UONE stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $17000.0 in UONE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ:UONE] by around 23,849 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 19,162 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 74,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UONE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,939 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 19,162 shares during the same period.