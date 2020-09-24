Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] Is Currently 2.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Superconductor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SCON] jumped around 0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.23 at the close of the session, up 2.76%.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. stock is now 21.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SCON Stock saw the intraday high of $2.70 and lowest of $2.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.10, which means current price is +82.79% above from all time high which was touched on 06/10/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 525.01K shares, SCON reached a trading volume of 1068988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON]?

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Superconductor Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2016, representing the official price target for Superconductor Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Superconductor Technologies Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

How has SCON stock performed recently?

Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.47. With this latest performance, SCON shares dropped by -34.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.72 for Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.86, while it was recorded at 2.33 for the last single week of trading, and 2.95 for the last 200 days.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] shares currently have an operating margin of -1704.22 and a Gross Margin at -553.58. Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1693.39.

Return on Total Capital for SCON is now -221.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -223.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -223.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -182.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.11. Additionally, SCON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] managed to generate an average of -$354,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings analysis for Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Superconductor Technologies Inc. posted -7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -15.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 55.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCON.

Insider trade positions for Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON]

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.20% of SCON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,401, which is approximately 123.426% of the company’s market cap and around 12.70% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 12,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28000.0 in SCON stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $15000.0 in SCON stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Superconductor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SCON] by around 37,051 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 21,178 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 5,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,894 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCON stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,343 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 21,178 shares during the same period.