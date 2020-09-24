Thursday, September 24, 2020
Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] Stock trading around $15.66 per share: What’s Next?

By Edison Baldwin

Summit Materials Inc. [NYSE: SUM] gained 2.15% or 0.33 points to close at $15.66 with a heavy trading volume of 1352043 shares.

It opened the trading session at $15.40, the shares rose to $15.86 and dropped to $15.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SUM points out that the company has recorded 34.08% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -108.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, SUM reached to a volume of 1352043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Summit Materials Inc. [SUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUM shares is $21.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Summit Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Summit Materials Inc. stock. On April 30, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SUM shares from 18 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Summit Materials Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for SUM in the course of the last twelve months was 8.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for SUM stock

Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.74. With this latest performance, SUM shares gained by 0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.55 for Summit Materials Inc. [SUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.29, while it was recorded at 16.25 for the last single week of trading, and 17.44 for the last 200 days.

Summit Materials Inc. [SUM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.23 and a Gross Margin at +21.54. Summit Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.66.

Return on Total Capital for SUM is now 6.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.56. Additionally, SUM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] managed to generate an average of $9,844 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Summit Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Summit Materials Inc. [SUM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Summit Materials Inc. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Summit Materials Inc. go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Summit Materials Inc. [SUM]

There are presently around $1,923 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 13,668,248, which is approximately 40.852% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,510,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $164.6 million in SUM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $139.58 million in SUM stock with ownership of nearly 2.666% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Summit Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Summit Materials Inc. [NYSE:SUM] by around 14,061,670 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 13,394,307 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 95,360,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,816,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUM stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,820,550 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,028,874 shares during the same period.

