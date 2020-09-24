Stifel lifts Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE: DOC] price surged by 1.93 percent to reach at $0.33.

A sum of 1300505 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.57M shares. Physicians Realty Trust shares reached a high of $17.64 and dropped to a low of $17.18 until finishing in the latest session at $17.46.

The one-year DOC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.32. The average equity rating for DOC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $19.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Physicians Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $21 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Physicians Realty Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Physicians Realty Trust is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOC in the course of the last twelve months was 573.61.

DOC Stock Performance Analysis:

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.62. With this latest performance, DOC shares dropped by -2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.56 for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.97, while it was recorded at 17.76 for the last single week of trading, and 17.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Physicians Realty Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.69 and a Gross Margin at +35.82. Physicians Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.34.

Return on Total Capital for DOC is now 1.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.48. Additionally, DOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] managed to generate an average of $967,312 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

DOC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Physicians Realty Trust posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Physicians Realty Trust go to 9.70%.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,580 million, or 98.50% of DOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,110,748, which is approximately 5.047% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,317,404 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $494.42 million in DOC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $157.42 million in DOC stock with ownership of nearly 39.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Physicians Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE:DOC] by around 38,016,608 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 18,368,274 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 148,642,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,027,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOC stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,325,844 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 6,836,959 shares during the same period.