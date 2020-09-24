Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] fell -23.04% so far this year. What now?

Sensata Technologies Holding plc [NYSE: ST] price plunged by -1.00 percent to reach at -$0.42.

A sum of 1019236 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.18M shares. Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares reached a high of $42.90 and dropped to a low of $41.26 until finishing in the latest session at $41.46.

The one-year ST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.47. The average equity rating for ST stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ST shares is $46.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ST stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Sensata Technologies Holding plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ST stock. On April 13, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ST shares from 55 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sensata Technologies Holding plc is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for ST in the course of the last twelve months was 16.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

ST Stock Performance Analysis:

Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.01. With this latest performance, ST shares gained by 0.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.84 for Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.21, while it was recorded at 42.54 for the last single week of trading, and 40.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sensata Technologies Holding plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.13 and a Gross Margin at +29.68. Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.26.

Return on Total Capital for ST is now 9.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.71. Additionally, ST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] managed to generate an average of $13,431 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

ST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sensata Technologies Holding plc posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sensata Technologies Holding plc go to 0.60%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,405 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ST stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,292,732, which is approximately 14.639% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,248,266 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $590.73 million in ST stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $512.04 million in ST stock with ownership of nearly 1.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

135 institutional holders increased their position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc [NYSE:ST] by around 18,597,148 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 15,455,114 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 120,433,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,485,638 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ST stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,178,321 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 853,451 shares during the same period.