Robert W. Baird Upgrade Dover Corporation [DOV]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Dover Corporation [NYSE: DOV] loss -0.57% or -0.61 points to close at $106.95 with a heavy trading volume of 1803118 shares.

It opened the trading session at $107.67, the shares rose to $109.23 and dropped to $106.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DOV points out that the company has recorded 32.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -69.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 756.62K shares, DOV reached to a volume of 1803118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dover Corporation [DOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOV shares is $119.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Dover Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $119 to $98. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Dover Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on DOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dover Corporation is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOV in the course of the last twelve months was 26.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for DOV stock

Dover Corporation [DOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.27. With this latest performance, DOV shares dropped by -3.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.52 for Dover Corporation [DOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.80, while it was recorded at 109.99 for the last single week of trading, and 102.65 for the last 200 days.

Dover Corporation [DOV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dover Corporation [DOV] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.77 and a Gross Margin at +36.85. Dover Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.50.

Return on Total Capital for DOV is now 17.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dover Corporation [DOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.95. Additionally, DOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dover Corporation [DOV] managed to generate an average of $28,247 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Dover Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Dover Corporation [DOV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dover Corporation posted 1.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dover Corporation go to 1.24%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dover Corporation [DOV]

There are presently around $12,986 million, or 85.70% of DOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,942,369, which is approximately -5.486% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,232,023 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in DOV stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.17 billion in DOV stock with ownership of nearly 11.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

307 institutional holders increased their position in Dover Corporation [NYSE:DOV] by around 7,077,094 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 7,823,676 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 106,518,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,419,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOV stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,217,282 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 625,451 shares during the same period.