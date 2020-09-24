REGENXBIO Inc. [RGNX] moved down -1.25: Why It’s Important

REGENXBIO Inc. [NASDAQ: RGNX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.25% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.20%.

Over the last 12 months, RGNX stock dropped by -18.87%. The average equity rating for RGNX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.05 billion, with 37.26 million shares outstanding and 31.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 334.28K shares, RGNX stock reached a trading volume of 1235573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on REGENXBIO Inc. [RGNX]:

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for REGENXBIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for REGENXBIO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on RGNX stock. On August 20, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for RGNX shares from 38 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for REGENXBIO Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.32.

RGNX Stock Performance Analysis:

REGENXBIO Inc. [RGNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.20. With this latest performance, RGNX shares dropped by -2.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.02 for REGENXBIO Inc. [RGNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.17, while it was recorded at 28.93 for the last single week of trading, and 37.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into REGENXBIO Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and REGENXBIO Inc. [RGNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -422.89 and a Gross Margin at +56.31. REGENXBIO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -268.88.

Return on Total Capital for RGNX is now -30.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, REGENXBIO Inc. [RGNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.51. Additionally, RGNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, REGENXBIO Inc. [RGNX] managed to generate an average of -$368,611 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.REGENXBIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

RGNX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, REGENXBIO Inc. posted -0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -32.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RGNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for REGENXBIO Inc. go to 2.00%.

REGENXBIO Inc. [RGNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $840 million, or 92.70% of RGNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,546,276, which is approximately 10.161% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,450,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.47 million in RGNX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $64.09 million in RGNX stock with ownership of nearly 14.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

103 institutional holders increased their position in REGENXBIO Inc. [NASDAQ:RGNX] by around 3,045,407 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 2,569,012 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 23,801,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,416,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGNX stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 724,969 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 931,802 shares during the same period.