Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] Stock trading around $51.29 per share: What’s Next?

Quanta Services Inc. [NYSE: PWR] surged by $1.21 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $52.66 during the day while it closed the day at $51.29.

Quanta Services Inc. stock has also loss -2.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PWR stock has inclined by 35.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 68.66% and gained 25.99% year-on date.

The market cap for PWR stock reached $7.17 billion, with 139.86 million shares outstanding and 136.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, PWR reached a trading volume of 1741048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Quanta Services Inc. [PWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PWR shares is $54.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PWR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Quanta Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Quanta Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on PWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quanta Services Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for PWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for PWR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

PWR stock trade performance evaluation

Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.36. With this latest performance, PWR shares gained by 0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.25 for Quanta Services Inc. [PWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.50, while it was recorded at 51.01 for the last single week of trading, and 39.60 for the last 200 days.

Quanta Services Inc. [PWR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.81 and a Gross Margin at +12.70. Quanta Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.32.

Return on Total Capital for PWR is now 11.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.89. Additionally, PWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] managed to generate an average of $9,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.57.Quanta Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Quanta Services Inc. posted 1.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quanta Services Inc. go to 10.03%.

Quanta Services Inc. [PWR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,556 million, or 96.20% of PWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,723,984, which is approximately -5.696% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,140,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $725.28 million in PWR stocks shares; and PECONIC PARTNERS LLC, currently with $291.64 million in PWR stock with ownership of nearly 4.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

204 institutional holders increased their position in Quanta Services Inc. [NYSE:PWR] by around 12,675,927 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 15,272,051 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 99,869,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,817,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PWR stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,316,764 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 4,677,731 shares during the same period.