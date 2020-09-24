Omnicell Inc. [OMCL] fell -14.15% so far this year. What now?

Omnicell Inc. [NASDAQ: OMCL] loss -0.88% on the last trading session, reaching $70.16 price per share at the time.

Omnicell Inc. represents 42.66 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.99 billion with the latest information. OMCL stock price has been found in the range of $70.15 to $72.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 342.18K shares, OMCL reached a trading volume of 2935687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Omnicell Inc. [OMCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMCL shares is $81.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Omnicell Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company dropped their target price from $92 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Omnicell Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $92, while Dougherty & Company kept a Buy rating on OMCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omnicell Inc. is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMCL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for OMCL stock

Omnicell Inc. [OMCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.76. With this latest performance, OMCL shares gained by 3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.85 for Omnicell Inc. [OMCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.69, while it was recorded at 73.71 for the last single week of trading, and 73.16 for the last 200 days.

Omnicell Inc. [OMCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omnicell Inc. [OMCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.73 and a Gross Margin at +48.71. Omnicell Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.84.

Return on Total Capital for OMCL is now 8.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Omnicell Inc. [OMCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.10. Additionally, OMCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Omnicell Inc. [OMCL] managed to generate an average of $22,718 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Omnicell Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Omnicell Inc. [OMCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Omnicell Inc. posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omnicell Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Omnicell Inc. [OMCL]

There are presently around $3,015 million, or 99.67% of OMCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMCL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,594,756, which is approximately 2.491% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 5,239,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $367.59 million in OMCL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $322.38 million in OMCL stock with ownership of nearly 0.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

145 institutional holders increased their position in Omnicell Inc. [NASDAQ:OMCL] by around 4,242,321 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 2,535,929 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 36,200,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,978,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMCL stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 450,176 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 593,017 shares during the same period.