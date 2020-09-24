Northland Capital slashes price target on Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] – find out why.

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] jumped around 0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.52 at the close of the session, up 0.40%.

Southwestern Energy Company stock is now 4.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SWN Stock saw the intraday high of $2.61 and lowest of $2.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.90, which means current price is +137.74% above from all time high which was touched on 06/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.81M shares, SWN reached a trading volume of 12007943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $3.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on SWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has SWN stock performed recently?

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.86. With this latest performance, SWN shares dropped by -13.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.44 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.68, while it was recorded at 2.47 for the last single week of trading, and 2.41 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.04 and a Gross Margin at +17.35. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.33.

Return on Total Capital for SWN is now 5.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.78. Additionally, SWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] managed to generate an average of $965,330 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southwestern Energy Company posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN.

Insider trade positions for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

There are presently around $1,436 million, or 91.60% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 84,062,316, which is approximately -0.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 81,251,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $204.75 million in SWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $162.28 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly -4.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

122 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 61,455,027 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 80,961,722 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 427,415,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 569,831,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,949,870 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 17,873,395 shares during the same period.