Market cap of Trebia Acquisition Corp. [TREB] reaches 523.19M – now what?

Trebia Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: TREB] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $10.25 during the day while it closed the day at $10.11.

The market cap for TREB stock reached $523.19 million, with 51.75 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 202.32K shares, TREB reached a trading volume of 1417778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Trebia Acquisition Corp. [TREB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trebia Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.23

TREB stock trade performance evaluation

Trebia Acquisition Corp. [TREB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.22.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.62 for Trebia Acquisition Corp. [TREB].

Trebia Acquisition Corp. [TREB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Trebia Acquisition Corp. [TREB]: Insider Ownership positions

1 institutional holders increased their position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:TREB] by around 200,000 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TREB stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 200,000 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.