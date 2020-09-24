Thursday, September 24, 2020
Market cap of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC] reaches 453.75M – now what?

By Brandon Evans

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [NASDAQ: HCAC] jumped around 0.26 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.90 at the close of the session, up 2.23%.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV stock is now 17.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HCAC Stock saw the intraday high of $12.23 and lowest of $11.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.50, which means current price is +29.21% above from all time high which was touched on 09/15/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, HCAC reached a trading volume of 1266443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV is set at 0.56 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has HCAC stock performed recently?

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.46. With this latest performance, HCAC shares gained by 14.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.56 for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.19, while it was recorded at 12.19 for the last single week of trading, and 10.47 for the last 200 days.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for HCAC is now -2.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC] managed to generate an average of $386,667 per employee.Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC]

26 institutional holders increased their position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [NASDAQ:HCAC] by around 4,318,108 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 2,898,975 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 16,565,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,782,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCAC stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,217,174 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 674,729 shares during the same period.

