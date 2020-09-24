Market Analysts see QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] gaining to $74. Time to buy?

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: QTS] loss -1.42% or -0.89 points to close at $61.76 with a heavy trading volume of 1414770 shares.

It opened the trading session at $62.25, the shares rose to $62.80 and dropped to $60.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QTS points out that the company has recorded 19.46% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -44.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 619.34K shares, QTS reached to a volume of 1414770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QTS shares is $75.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for QTS Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on QTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QTS Realty Trust Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for QTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for QTS in the course of the last twelve months was 39.92.

Trading performance analysis for QTS stock

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.44. With this latest performance, QTS shares dropped by -6.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.47 for QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.20, while it was recorded at 62.53 for the last single week of trading, and 61.08 for the last 200 days.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.29 and a Gross Margin at +29.36. QTS Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.89.

Return on Total Capital for QTS is now 1.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.43. Additionally, QTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] managed to generate an average of $38,338 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QTS Realty Trust Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QTS.

An analysis of insider ownership at QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS]

There are presently around $4,826 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,639,180, which is approximately 0.627% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,002,856 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $432.5 million in QTS stocks shares; and TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $188.77 million in QTS stock with ownership of nearly -0.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

179 institutional holders increased their position in QTS Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:QTS] by around 10,329,103 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 4,877,023 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 62,927,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,133,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QTS stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,868,827 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 676,323 shares during the same period.