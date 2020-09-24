Market Analysts see JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [NYSE: JELD] gained 3.35% or 0.7 points to close at $21.62 with a heavy trading volume of 1497533 shares.

It opened the trading session at $21.08, the shares rose to $21.90 and dropped to $20.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JELD points out that the company has recorded 92.86% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -256.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 629.84K shares, JELD reached to a volume of 1497533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JELD shares is $22.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JELD stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2020, representing the official price target for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for JELD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for JELD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for JELD stock

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.33. With this latest performance, JELD shares dropped by -1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JELD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.85 for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.13, while it was recorded at 21.50 for the last single week of trading, and 18.23 for the last 200 days.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.12 and a Gross Margin at +20.11. JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.47.

Return on Total Capital for JELD is now 9.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 212.62. Additionally, JELD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 198.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] managed to generate an average of $2,703 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -29.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JELD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. go to 11.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD]

There are presently around $1,345 million, or 95.70% of JELD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JELD stocks are: PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 8,243,441, which is approximately -8.068% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,129,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.13 million in JELD stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $145.38 million in JELD stock with ownership of nearly -3.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

75 institutional holders increased their position in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [NYSE:JELD] by around 6,734,232 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 7,926,739 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 47,566,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,227,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JELD stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,356,036 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,097,791 shares during the same period.