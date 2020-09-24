Loop Capital lifts Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cboe Global Markets Inc. [AMEX: CBOE] plunged by -$0.77 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $91.65 during the day while it closed the day at $89.07.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. stock has also loss -1.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CBOE stock has declined by -5.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.34% and lost -25.78% year-on date.

The market cap for CBOE stock reached $9.69 billion, with 108.76 million shares outstanding and 107.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 821.31K shares, CBOE reached a trading volume of 1661547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBOE shares is $98.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBOE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Cboe Global Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $135 to $97. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Cboe Global Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $88, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on CBOE stock. On June 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CBOE shares from 104 to 101.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cboe Global Markets Inc. is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBOE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17.

CBOE stock trade performance evaluation

Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.65. With this latest performance, CBOE shares dropped by -3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBOE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.68 for Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.57, while it was recorded at 89.74 for the last single week of trading, and 101.72 for the last 200 days.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.95 and a Gross Margin at +38.47. Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.93.

Return on Total Capital for CBOE is now 12.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.51. Additionally, CBOE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE] managed to generate an average of $452,855 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cboe Global Markets Inc. posted 1.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBOE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cboe Global Markets Inc. go to 2.60%.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE]: Insider Ownership positions

The top three institutional holders of CBOE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,151,074, which is approximately -1.716% of the company’s market cap and around 0.52% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 11,760,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in CBOE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $798.33 million in CBOE stock with ownership of nearly -0.525% of the company’s market capitalization.