Lantronix Inc. [LTRX] gain 35.21% so far this year. What now?

Lantronix Inc. [NASDAQ: LTRX] surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.10 during the day while it closed the day at $4.80.

Lantronix Inc. stock has also gained 12.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LTRX stock has inclined by 44.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 179.07% and gained 35.21% year-on date.

The market cap for LTRX stock reached $132.14 million, with 28.02 million shares outstanding and 15.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 142.03K shares, LTRX reached a trading volume of 1636528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lantronix Inc. [LTRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTRX shares is $6.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Lantronix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price from $2.50 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2017, representing the official price target for Lantronix Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lantronix Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

LTRX stock trade performance evaluation

Lantronix Inc. [LTRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.68. With this latest performance, LTRX shares dropped by -1.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 179.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.47 for Lantronix Inc. [LTRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.46, while it was recorded at 4.50 for the last single week of trading, and 3.52 for the last 200 days.

Lantronix Inc. [LTRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lantronix Inc. [LTRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.36 and a Gross Margin at +41.22. Lantronix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.93.

Return on Total Capital for LTRX is now -9.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lantronix Inc. [LTRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.68. Additionally, LTRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lantronix Inc. [LTRX] managed to generate an average of -$44,372 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Lantronix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lantronix Inc. [LTRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lantronix Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lantronix Inc. go to 20.00%.

Lantronix Inc. [LTRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19 million, or 14.30% of LTRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTRX stocks are: HERALD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 706,425, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 657,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.16 million in LTRX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.71 million in LTRX stock with ownership of nearly -13.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Lantronix Inc. [NASDAQ:LTRX] by around 145,391 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 286,744 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,486,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,918,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTRX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 121,631 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 75,383 shares during the same period.