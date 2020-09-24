JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] is -35.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

JBG SMITH Properties [NYSE: JBGS] plunged by -$0.41 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $26.26 during the day while it closed the day at $25.82.

JBG SMITH Properties stock has also loss -7.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JBGS stock has declined by -10.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.50% and lost -35.27% year-on date.

The market cap for JBGS stock reached $3.96 billion, with 133.61 million shares outstanding and 129.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 515.46K shares, JBGS reached a trading volume of 1062019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBGS shares is $32.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBGS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for JBG SMITH Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2019, representing the official price target for JBG SMITH Properties stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Stifel analysts kept a Sell rating on JBGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JBG SMITH Properties is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.64.

JBGS stock trade performance evaluation

JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.39. With this latest performance, JBGS shares dropped by -7.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.52 for JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.00, while it was recorded at 26.38 for the last single week of trading, and 32.89 for the last 200 days.

JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.19 and a Gross Margin at +38.19. JBG SMITH Properties’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.71.

Return on Total Capital for JBGS is now -0.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.77. Additionally, JBGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] managed to generate an average of $62,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JBG SMITH Properties posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 700.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBG SMITH Properties go to 3.20%.

JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,192 million, or 95.80% of JBGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBGS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,838,264, which is approximately -4.843% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,321,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $343.97 million in JBGS stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $338.61 million in JBGS stock with ownership of nearly 78.817% of the company’s market capitalization.

117 institutional holders increased their position in JBG SMITH Properties [NYSE:JBGS] by around 12,908,608 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 7,347,455 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 103,349,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,605,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBGS stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,105,367 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,515,982 shares during the same period.