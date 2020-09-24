HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] moved down -0.59: Why It’s Important

HD Supply Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: HDS] closed the trading session at $38.94 on 09/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.90, while the highest price level was $39.89.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.18 percent and weekly performance of -5.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, HDS reached to a volume of 1140900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HDS shares is $44.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for HD Supply Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2020, representing the official price target for HD Supply Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HD Supply Holdings Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for HDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for HDS in the course of the last twelve months was 11.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

HDS stock trade performance evaluation

HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.19. With this latest performance, HDS shares dropped by -4.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.87 for HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.78, while it was recorded at 39.64 for the last single week of trading, and 35.77 for the last 200 days.

HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.98 and a Gross Margin at +37.37. HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.34.

Return on Total Capital for HDS is now 20.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 187.80. Additionally, HDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] managed to generate an average of $39,217 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HD Supply Holdings Inc. posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD Supply Holdings Inc. go to -3.60%.

HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,342 million, or 99.36% of HDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HDS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 24,297,513, which is approximately 7.59% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,377,442 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $598.8 million in HDS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $353.94 million in HDS stock with ownership of nearly 2.486% of the company’s market capitalization.

170 institutional holders increased their position in HD Supply Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:HDS] by around 19,371,828 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 15,996,267 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 127,500,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,868,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HDS stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,765,796 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,355,432 shares during the same period.