Guggenheim slashes price target on OGE Energy Corp. [OGE] – find out why.

OGE Energy Corp. [NYSE: OGE] gained 0.35% on the last trading session, reaching $29.06 price per share at the time.

OGE Energy Corp. represents 200.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.92 billion with the latest information. OGE stock price has been found in the range of $29.01 to $29.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, OGE reached a trading volume of 2220476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OGE Energy Corp. [OGE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGE shares is $35.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for OGE Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $31 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for OGE Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $37, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on OGE stock. On May 08, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for OGE shares from 36 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OGE Energy Corp. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

Trading performance analysis for OGE stock

OGE Energy Corp. [OGE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.25. With this latest performance, OGE shares dropped by -10.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.44 for OGE Energy Corp. [OGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.78, while it was recorded at 28.99 for the last single week of trading, and 35.10 for the last 200 days.

OGE Energy Corp. [OGE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OGE Energy Corp. [OGE] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.60 and a Gross Margin at +48.83. OGE Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.43.

Return on Total Capital for OGE is now 6.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OGE Energy Corp. [OGE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.00. Additionally, OGE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OGE Energy Corp. [OGE] managed to generate an average of $178,804 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.OGE Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

OGE Energy Corp. [OGE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OGE Energy Corp. posted 1.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGE Energy Corp. go to 2.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at OGE Energy Corp. [OGE]

There are presently around $3,807 million, or 66.20% of OGE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,294,123, which is approximately 3.517% of the company’s market cap and around 0.33% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,242,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $588.24 million in OGE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $206.33 million in OGE stock with ownership of nearly -7.467% of the company’s market capitalization.

207 institutional holders increased their position in OGE Energy Corp. [NYSE:OGE] by around 12,457,394 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 12,543,813 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 106,016,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,017,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGE stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,228,487 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,931,521 shares during the same period.