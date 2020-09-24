FS KKR Capital Corp. II [FSKR] is 0.07% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

FS KKR Capital Corp. II [NYSE: FSKR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.97% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.14%. The company report on August 10, 2020 that FS KKR Capital Corp. II Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results and Declares Distribution for Third Quarter.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE: FSKR), a leading publicly traded business development company focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies, announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and that its board of directors has declared a third quarter 2020 distribution totaling $0.55 per share. Effective June 10, 2020, FSKR completed a 4 to 1 reverse stock split of its shares of common stock (the Reverse Stock Split). On June 17, 2020, shares of FSKR’s common stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Financial and Operating Highlights for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020(1).

The one-year FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.49. The average equity rating for FSKR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.46 billion, with 171.87 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 781.72K shares, FSKR stock reached a trading volume of 1026297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on FS KKR Capital Corp. II [FSKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSKR shares is $15.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for FS KKR Capital Corp. II shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FS KKR Capital Corp. II is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.16.

FSKR Stock Performance Analysis:

FS KKR Capital Corp. II [FSKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.71 for FS KKR Capital Corp. II [FSKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.53, while it was recorded at 14.38 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into FS KKR Capital Corp. II Fundamentals:

FS KKR Capital Corp. II [FSKR] Insider Position Details

223 institutional holders increased their position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II [NYSE:FSKR] by around 27,625,402 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 22,242 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 64,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,712,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSKR stock had 219 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,624,663 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 16,574 shares during the same period.