For BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC], Truist sees a rise to $132. What next?

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BIGC] price surged by 2.93 percent to reach at $2.23.

A sum of 4005971 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.54M shares. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $85.85 and dropped to a low of $74.29 until finishing in the latest session at $78.32.

The one-year BIGC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.68. The average equity rating for BIGC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIGC shares is $100.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIGC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2020, representing the official price target for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on BIGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is set at 11.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.57.

BIGC Stock Performance Analysis:

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.42.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.90 for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC].

Insight into BigCommerce Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.56 and a Gross Margin at +75.89. BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.99.

Return on Total Capital for BIGC is now -148.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -173.68. Additionally, BIGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 230.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 105.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] managed to generate an average of -$61,725 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.95.BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.