FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [FTAC] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [NASDAQ: FTAC] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $10.29 price per share at the time.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III represents 44.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $365.71 million with the latest information. FTAC stock price has been found in the range of $10.26 to $10.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 403.65K shares, FTAC reached a trading volume of 5304049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [FTAC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for FTAC stock

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [FTAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, FTAC shares gained by 0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.55 for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [FTAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.47, while it was recorded at 10.33 for the last single week of trading, and 10.31 for the last 200 days.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [FTAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for FTAC is now -0.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [FTAC] managed to generate an average of $2,137,960 per employee.FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [FTAC]

There are presently around $232 million, or 73.90% of FTAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTAC stocks are: MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 2,700,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.34% of the total institutional ownership; GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,200,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.64 million in FTAC stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $17.82 million in FTAC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

29 institutional holders increased their position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [NASDAQ:FTAC] by around 4,532,307 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 3,559,320 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 14,410,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,501,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTAC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,322,844 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,517,925 shares during the same period.