Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN] Stock trading around $77.32 per share: What’s Next?

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DNKN] gained 0.17% or 0.13 points to close at $77.32 with a heavy trading volume of 1542632 shares.

It opened the trading session at $77.60, the shares rose to $78.26 and dropped to $76.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DNKN points out that the company has recorded 48.38% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -100.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 824.63K shares, DNKN reached to a volume of 1542632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNKN shares is $72.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNKN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $72 to $78. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on DNKN stock. On June 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DNKN shares from 67 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNKN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNKN in the course of the last twelve months was 48.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for DNKN stock

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.05. With this latest performance, DNKN shares gained by 5.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.85 for Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.59, while it was recorded at 76.86 for the last single week of trading, and 68.18 for the last 200 days.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.59 and a Gross Margin at +49.01. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.66.

Return on Total Capital for DNKN is now 16.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.47. Additionally, DNKN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN] managed to generate an average of $217,257 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNKN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. go to 4.36%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN]

There are presently around $5,622 million, or 89.70% of DNKN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNKN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,643,281, which is approximately -11.522% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,513,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $580.91 million in DNKN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $567.8 million in DNKN stock with ownership of nearly -0.879% of the company’s market capitalization.

188 institutional holders increased their position in Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DNKN] by around 10,880,075 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 9,885,290 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 51,940,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,705,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNKN stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,427,338 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 2,992,457 shares during the same period.