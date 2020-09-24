Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] Revenue clocked in at $1.64 billion, down -4.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNB] surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $24.46 during the day while it closed the day at $24.10.

The market cap for DNB stock reached $10.16 billion, with 421.60 million shares outstanding and 317.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, DNB reached a trading volume of 1454085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNB in the course of the last twelve months was 57.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

DNB stock trade performance evaluation

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.53.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.03 for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.30, while it was recorded at 24.32 for the last single week of trading.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.90 and a Gross Margin at +34.16. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.61.

Return on Total Capital for DNB is now -4.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.54. Additionally, DNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 255.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] managed to generate an average of -$132,859 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. go to 12.42%.