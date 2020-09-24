DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] moved up 10.61: Why It’s Important

DPW Holdings Inc. [AMEX: DPW] jumped around 0.19 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.98 at the close of the session, up 10.61%.

DPW Holdings Inc. stock is now 66.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DPW Stock saw the intraday high of $2.33 and lowest of $1.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.55, which means current price is +273.58% above from all time high which was touched on 06/10/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, DPW reached a trading volume of 9138333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for DPW Holdings Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has DPW stock performed recently?

DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.45. With this latest performance, DPW shares gained by 16.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 181.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.52 for DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1930, while it was recorded at 1.8280 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6027 for the last 200 days.

DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.60 and a Gross Margin at +22.86. DPW Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -124.15.

Return on Total Capital for DPW is now -77.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -211.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -263.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.01. Additionally, DPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] managed to generate an average of -$156,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.DPW Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.20% of DPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,961, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 25,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51000.0 in DPW stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $46000.0 in DPW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in DPW Holdings Inc. [AMEX:DPW] by around 50,977 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 29,496 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 43,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,948 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPW stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,973 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 29,496 shares during the same period.