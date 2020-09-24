Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Stock trading around $91.10 per share: What’s Next?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.47% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.92%.

Over the last 12 months, DDOG stock rose by 164.06%. The one-year Datadog Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.11. The average equity rating for DDOG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.14 billion, with 299.27 million shares outstanding and 184.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, DDOG stock reached a trading volume of 4131726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $95.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $105 to $106. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while FBN Securities analysts kept a Outperform rating on DDOG stock. On July 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DDOG shares from 75 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 4.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 58.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 477.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.70.

DDOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.92. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 8.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 170.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 164.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.22 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.69, while it was recorded at 89.12 for the last single week of trading, and 60.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Datadog Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.55 and a Gross Margin at +75.48. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.61.

Return on Total Capital for DDOG is now -4.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.72. Additionally, DDOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] managed to generate an average of -$11,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

DDOG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Datadog Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,020 million, or 71.10% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 23,143,402, which is approximately 1.755% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,236,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $734.8 million in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly 467.36% of the company’s market capitalization.

263 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 62,525,332 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 19,418,525 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 50,003,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,947,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 180 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,237,633 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 5,479,241 shares during the same period.