DA Davidson slashes price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] – find out why.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [NASDAQ: FLWS] closed the trading session at $24.42 on 09/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.89, while the highest price level was $25.21.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 68.41 percent and weekly performance of 7.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 91.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 748.36K shares, FLWS reached to a volume of 1357984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLWS shares is $36.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLWS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2020, representing the official price target for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $23, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on FLWS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLWS in the course of the last twelve months was 14.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

FLWS stock trade performance evaluation

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.39. With this latest performance, FLWS shares dropped by -21.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.39 for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.35, while it was recorded at 23.65 for the last single week of trading, and 19.93 for the last 200 days.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.58 and a Gross Margin at +39.59. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.96.

Return on Total Capital for FLWS is now 16.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.73. Additionally, FLWS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] managed to generate an average of $13,720 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 108.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.10.1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLWS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. go to 20.00%.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $682 million, or 79.00% of FLWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLWS stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 2,352,788, which is approximately -0.191% of the company’s market cap and around 27.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,197,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.66 million in FLWS stocks shares; and ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC, currently with $53.49 million in FLWS stock with ownership of nearly -6.134% of the company’s market capitalization.

92 institutional holders increased their position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [NASDAQ:FLWS] by around 5,417,810 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 4,499,234 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 18,025,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,943,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLWS stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,754,282 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,611,393 shares during the same period.