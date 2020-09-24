Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] moved down -0.79: Why It’s Important

Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: COUP] closed the trading session at $266.11 on 09/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $263.02, while the highest price level was $275.02.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 81.96 percent and weekly performance of 6.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 102.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, COUP reached to a volume of 1467983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COUP shares is $270.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Coupa Software Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Coupa Software Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $320, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on COUP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupa Software Incorporated is set at 15.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for COUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for COUP in the course of the last twelve months was 243.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

COUP stock trade performance evaluation

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.38. With this latest performance, COUP shares dropped by -10.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.30 for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 292.86, while it was recorded at 258.53 for the last single week of trading, and 209.61 for the last 200 days.

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.92 and a Gross Margin at +62.65. Coupa Software Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.31.

Return on Total Capital for COUP is now -8.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 179.57. Additionally, COUP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] managed to generate an average of -$53,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Coupa Software Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coupa Software Incorporated posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 233.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coupa Software Incorporated go to 25.20%.

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,067 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COUP stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 8,483,740, which is approximately 1.738% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,187,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 billion in COUP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.39 billion in COUP stock with ownership of nearly 41.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

256 institutional holders increased their position in Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:COUP] by around 11,895,795 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 10,948,699 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 48,807,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,651,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COUP stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,214,083 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 3,585,637 shares during the same period.