Camden Property Trust [CPT] Stock trading around $88.02 per share: What’s Next?

Camden Property Trust [NYSE: CPT] plunged by -$0.6 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $89.97 during the day while it closed the day at $88.02.

Camden Property Trust stock has also loss -4.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CPT stock has declined by -1.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.55% and lost -17.04% year-on date.

The market cap for CPT stock reached $8.80 billion, with 99.40 million shares outstanding and 95.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 689.42K shares, CPT reached a trading volume of 1056925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Camden Property Trust [CPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPT shares is $101.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Camden Property Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $114 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Camden Property Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $117, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on CPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camden Property Trust is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.02.

CPT stock trade performance evaluation

Camden Property Trust [CPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.85. With this latest performance, CPT shares dropped by -0.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.72 for Camden Property Trust [CPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.84, while it was recorded at 88.71 for the last single week of trading, and 95.13 for the last 200 days.

Camden Property Trust [CPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camden Property Trust [CPT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.26 and a Gross Margin at +30.92. Camden Property Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.63.

Return on Total Capital for CPT is now 2.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Camden Property Trust [CPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.97. Additionally, CPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Camden Property Trust [CPT] managed to generate an average of $132,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Camden Property Trust [CPT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Camden Property Trust posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Camden Property Trust go to 3.60%.

Camden Property Trust [CPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,006 million, or 95.20% of CPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,431,244, which is approximately -2.848% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,338,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in CPT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $465.15 million in CPT stock with ownership of nearly -7.093% of the company’s market capitalization.

199 institutional holders increased their position in Camden Property Trust [NYSE:CPT] by around 11,124,803 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 10,597,625 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 69,228,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,951,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPT stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,029,513 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,213,375 shares during the same period.