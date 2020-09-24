AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] is -28.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AvalonBay Communities Inc. [NYSE: AVB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.24% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.21%.

Over the last 12 months, AVB stock dropped by -29.10%. The one-year AvalonBay Communities Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.51. The average equity rating for AVB stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.34 billion, with 140.45 million shares outstanding and 140.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 976.96K shares, AVB stock reached a trading volume of 1055577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVB shares is $164.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for AvalonBay Communities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $241 to $144. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for AvalonBay Communities Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $223 to $140, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on AVB stock. On January 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AVB shares from 234 to 248.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AvalonBay Communities Inc. is set at 3.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVB in the course of the last twelve months was 49.02.

AVB Stock Performance Analysis:

AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.21. With this latest performance, AVB shares dropped by -2.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.47 for AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.19, while it was recorded at 150.56 for the last single week of trading, and 174.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AvalonBay Communities Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.89 and a Gross Margin at +38.32. AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.82.

Return on Total Capital for AVB is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.67. Additionally, AVB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] managed to generate an average of $251,093 per employee.

AVB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AvalonBay Communities Inc. posted 2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AvalonBay Communities Inc. go to 2.54%.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,577 million, or 94.90% of AVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,803,688, which is approximately 9.041% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,740,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in AVB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.34 billion in AVB stock with ownership of nearly -4.515% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AvalonBay Communities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 273 institutional holders increased their position in AvalonBay Communities Inc. [NYSE:AVB] by around 16,992,587 shares. Additionally, 305 investors decreased positions by around 15,466,975 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 98,751,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,210,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVB stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,039,287 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 3,633,097 shares during the same period.